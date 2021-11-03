Phibro Animal Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Phibro Animal Health has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

PAHC traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,389. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $887.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

