Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.91. 9,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,423. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.13 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

