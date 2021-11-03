Phoneum Price Hits $0.0001 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $540,175.78 and approximately $40,461.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00220560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00098156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,690,826,096 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

