Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.14 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $16,381.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000110 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.