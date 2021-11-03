PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

