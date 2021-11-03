PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.
Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $11.77.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
