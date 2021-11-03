PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years.

NYSE PCQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $19.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

