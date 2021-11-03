PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.
NYSE:PML traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $15.35.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
