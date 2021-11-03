PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:PML traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

