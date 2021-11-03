Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $136.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.40. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 359.80, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

