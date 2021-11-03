Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $35.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $35.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $41.81 EPS.

VRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $322.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $162.12 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.90.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

