Piper Sandler Comments on FedNat Holding’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FedNat in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s FY2021 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Get FedNat alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

FNHC opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FedNat has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.80.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). The firm had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter worth $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in FedNat by 329.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.