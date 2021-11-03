Piper Sandler Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($3.24) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.46). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $147.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,480. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

