Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $170.59 and last traded at $170.15, with a volume of 4303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $299,086.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,945,367.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,048 shares of company stock worth $3,722,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 500.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

