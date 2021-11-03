Piper Sandler Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $57.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:CUBI opened at $56.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.