Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.84 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00003433 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $405.46 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00267186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00104300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00135723 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002702 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,933,050 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.