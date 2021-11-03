Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. Pitney Bowes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.420 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 146,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 2.54.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
