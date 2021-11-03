Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. Pitney Bowes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.420 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 146,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 2.54.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

