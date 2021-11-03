Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PXLW stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $227.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 119,994 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 200,145 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at $7,092,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,604 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

