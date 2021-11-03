Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 38,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,131.00 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

