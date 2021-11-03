Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 109.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.30% of Itamar Medical worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 211,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITMR. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.71. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $491.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

