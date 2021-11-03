Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $4.20 Million in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 55,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,242 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Porch Group stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.