Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 321,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 60.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

