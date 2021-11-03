Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 457.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.