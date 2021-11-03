Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,490,000 after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Shares of LSPD opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

