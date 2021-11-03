Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $653.00

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 653 ($8.53) and traded as high as GBX 692.96 ($9.05). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 676 ($8.83), with a volume of 14,201 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a market cap of £309.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 653.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 605.48.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

