Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBTS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,370,970. Powerbridge Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

