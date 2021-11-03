Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.95) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($9.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($8.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDS. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS remained flat at $$43.62 during trading hours on Friday. 620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.84. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.96.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

