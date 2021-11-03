Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$64.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:PD traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of C$722.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.87. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$62.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$46.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

