Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to report $113.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.85 million and the highest is $120.23 million. Preferred Apartment Communities reported sales of $126.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $459.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.49 million to $474.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $453.32 million, with estimates ranging from $424.37 million to $482.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTS. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $675.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

