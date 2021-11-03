Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PMGR stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 201.30 ($2.63). 86,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

