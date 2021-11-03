Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 65,086 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $2,695,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $333.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.20 and a 12-month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

