Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,438,800 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,228,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,562,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $5,306,462,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 140.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,025 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,405,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 148.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the airline’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 414.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 133,603 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -978.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

