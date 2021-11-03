Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,787,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,206 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Five9 worth $1,794,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,582 shares of company stock worth $10,434,823. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $157.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.