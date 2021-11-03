Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 90,223.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,140 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

PLD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $147.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

