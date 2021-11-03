Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

PFS opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 76,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

