Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 799,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 533,273 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $155,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $233.01 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $235.90. The company has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

