Prudential Financial Inc. Has $116.22 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,166,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,243 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $116,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

