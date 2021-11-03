Prudential Financial Inc. Has $122.56 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Tyson Foods worth $122,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,475 in the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

TSN stock opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

