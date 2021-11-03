Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 334,739 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $167,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $312.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $323.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.