Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of First Solar worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 43.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,602 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 104,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $71,843,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

