Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,294 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 191.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 357.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

