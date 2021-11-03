Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

