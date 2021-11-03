Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,704 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

