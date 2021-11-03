Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,973 shares of company stock valued at $991,085 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.