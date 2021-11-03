PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $44.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,669 shares of company stock worth $2,787,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

