PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $44.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96.
In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,669 shares of company stock worth $2,787,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
