Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,313. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79.
In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
