Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,313. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmonx stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

