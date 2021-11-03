PutinCoin Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $297,030.83 and approximately $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,446.43 or 0.99963383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00061165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00042621 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.37 or 0.00743354 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

