Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $11.90 or 0.00018953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00085997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00073918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102815 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,588.12 or 0.07307344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,617.33 or 0.99728494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

