Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Issued By Capital One Financial

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Saul Centers in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BFS opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

