Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTEN. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after buying an additional 277,805 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

