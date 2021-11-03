Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Increased by Analyst

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. First Bank has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in First Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.