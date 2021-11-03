Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.73. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $636.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $583.76 and a 200-day moving average of $527.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $643.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

